World News
May 6, 2020 / 7:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore's health ministry confirms 788 new coronavirus cases

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective face mask and gloves weights medicinal herbs at a traditional Chinese medicine shop, which reopened as restrictions are relaxed during the "circuit breaker" measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 788 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally to 20,198.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens

