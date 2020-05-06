Singapore's health ministry confirms 788 new coronavirus cases
FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective face mask and gloves weights medicinal herbs at a traditional Chinese medicine shop, which reopened as restrictions are relaxed during the "circuit breaker" measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 788 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally to 20,198.
