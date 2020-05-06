Singapore's health ministry confirms 788 new coronavirus cases, reports two additional deaths

FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a protective face mask and gloves weights medicinal herbs at a traditional Chinese medicine shop, which reopened as restrictions are relaxed during the "circuit breaker" measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 788 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally to 20,198.

The health ministry also reported two more deaths, bringing the virus-related death toll in the island nation to 20.

Among the new cases, 11 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 759 are foreign workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.