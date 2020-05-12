World News
May 12, 2020 / 7:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Singapore's health ministry confirms 884 new coronavirus cases

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Customers queue up to have their haircut outside a hairdressing salon as they reopen for business amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had confirmed another 884 coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally of infections to 24,671.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

