Singapore's health ministry confirms 884 new coronavirus cases
FILE PHOTO: Customers queue up to have their haircut outside a hairdressing salon as they reopen for business amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had confirmed another 884 coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally of infections to 24,671.
Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Andrew Heavens