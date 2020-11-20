Sinovac may get Phase III trial results of COVID-19 vaccine by December, executive says

FILE PHOTO: A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech SVA.O could have the results of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine from late-stage clinical trials as soon as next month, an executive said on Friday.

Sinovac’s CoronaVac is in large late-stage trials in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey. Preliminary results of early to mid-stage trials showed this week that it triggered a quick immune response but lower levels of antibodies than those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

“Phase III is now running quite well,” Weining Meng, senior director of Sinovac, told the Global Town Hall 2020 conference held online. “I guess maybe next month we’ll have data available.”

The results follow news this month from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE and from Moderna MRNA.O, as well as from Russia, of experimental vaccines proving more than 90% effective, based on interim data from large, late-stage trials.

Brazil and Indonesia are considering CoronaVac for inoculations in the coming months.

Meng said the company’s manufacturing deals with local partners, including Indonesia’s PT Bio Farma, will help it lower production costs and accelerate delivery once its vaccine gets regulatory approval.