FILE PHOTO: Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia will get 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from France, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.

“France has made a gesture of friendship and European solidarity for Slovakia today in a serious epidemic situation,” Matovic said on Facebook.