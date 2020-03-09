Slovakia bans public events, quarantines people returning from coronavirus-affected countries

FILE PHOTO: Peter Pellegrini, election leader of Smer party gestures as he attends a televised debate ahead of the country's parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The Slovak government has ordered a 14-day ban on all cultural, sporting and other events organized by public authorities to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Monday.

The EU member country, which has reported seven cases of the infection so far, will also require citizens returning from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran - all with severe outbreaks of coronavirus - to observe a 14-day quarantine at home, Pellegrini said.