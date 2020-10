FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face mask as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads in the area around Roma settlements, in Krompachy, Slovakia April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia will impose a partial lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Mister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.

The lockdown will be imposed from Oct. 24 until Nov. 1, he said. People will still be allowed to leave for work, essential shopping and services and for trips to nature near home.