FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia’s daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 419, a fresh record, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said in a post on his Facebook profile on Friday.

For the country, which has one of Europe’s lowest death tolls from the novel coronavirus, the figure represents the third record tally in a row.