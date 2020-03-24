Slovenia to introduce health checks on border with Austria

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will introduce health checks on Wednesday on its border with Austria, a measure already in place on its border with Italy, a government spokesman said.

Jelko Kacin told a news conference on Tuesday that only people with a certificate showing they tested negative for coronavirus within the past three days or those who show no signs of fever will be able to cross the border into Slovenia.

He said the decree would not apply to Slovenian citizens and foreign citizens who live or work in Slovenia, and those transporting cargo.

The country of 2.08 million people has so far confirmed 480 cases of coronavirus and four people have died. It has cancelled all public transport, including air traffic, closed all schools, bars, restaurants, hotels, sport centres and prohibited any socialising in public spaces.