Slovenia records first death due to coronavirus: report

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia has recorded its first death due to coronavirus, national channel TV Slovenia said on Saturday, citing unofficial sources.

It said the victim was an elderly man with a chronic disease. The Ministry of Health gave no immediate comment.

The government said earlier on Saturday there were 181 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 141 reported on Friday, three of whom were in intensive care.

In recent Slovenia has closed all schools and introduced health checks at its border with Italy. It canceled train and bus traffic with Italy and limited cargo traffic from there.

Most public events were canceled and many public institutions are closed. The foreign ministry has advised against any travel to Italy or Spain.