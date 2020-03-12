Slovenia to close schools, reject cargo traffic from Italy

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia plans to close all schools and kindergartens from Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on Thursday.

He also told a news conference that Slovenia would start rejecting cargo traffic from Italy, although he gave no further details.

“I call upon all citizens to follow the situation and stay home if possible,” said Sarec.

Slovenia confirmed 82 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, up from 57 on Wednesday. The first two elementary schools were closed on Wednesday because at least one teacher in each school tested positive.