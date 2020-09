FILE PHOTO: Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia’s government has banned most public cultural and sports events due to the accelerating spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.

Matovic told a news conference people should wear face masks, avoid family gatherings and keep distancing to avoid further restrictions.