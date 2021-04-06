(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Indian states seek widening of vaccinations

Many Indian state leaders have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up vaccinations to most of the country’s hundreds of millions of adults, following a second surge in infections that has eclipsed the first wave.

The federal government has said it will widen the vaccination campaign in the “near future” to include more people, and that vaccine supplies are being stepped up.

Aus-NZ quarantine-free travel bubble to start April 19

New Zealand will allow quarantine-free visits by Australians from April 19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday, creating a “travel bubble” for the neighbouring nations which have closed borders to the rest of the world to eradicate COVID-19.

N.Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics; test event cancelled

North Korea will not join the Tokyo Olympics this year due to coronavirus concerns, the country’s sports ministry said, dashing South Korean hopes the Games could be a catalyst to revive stalled peace talks.

In another sign of disruption caused by the pandemic, Tokyo Olympic organisers are expected to cancel a water polo test event scheduled for this weekend because overseas officials are unable to come to Japan amid strict COVID-19 countermeasures, a report by public broadcaster NHK said, just days after test events which had been on hold due to the pandemic were restarted.

Vaccinating adults appears to protect children as well

New data from Israel, where health officials moved quickly to distribute the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, suggests that the vaccination of adults also protects unvaccinated people living around them.

Roughly a third of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS) 1.95 million members above the age of 16 had received at least a single vaccine dose by Jan. 30. MHS is Israel’s second-largest healthcare maintenance organisation. In analysing outcomes in 223 communities, researchers found as the number of vaccinated adults went up, infection rates among unvaccinated members of the same community decreased, particularly among children.

Singapore to accept COVID-19 digital travel pass

Singapore will next month accept visitors who use a mobile travel pass containing digital certificates for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, its aviation regulator said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to adopt the initiative.

Singapore will accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA) mobile travel pass for pre-departure checks, where travellers can get clearance to fly to and enter Singapore by showing a smartphone application containing their data from accredited laboratories. The pass was successfully tested by Singapore Airlines. More than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, are also testing the pass.