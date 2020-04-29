(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Healthcare workers gather for lunch purchased by members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Beijing returns to normal

In one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing returning to normal after months of near-standstill over the coronavirus outbreak, China announced on Wednesday new dates for its annual parliament meeting, known as the National People’s Congress.

Delegations from far-flung regions attend the meeting, which is now scheduled to start on May 22. The session was initially meant to begin on March 5.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body to parliament, has proposed starting its annual session a day before the parliamentary session opens.

Beijing also plans to lift the two-week quarantine required for domestic travellers, unless they come from high-risk areas such as Heilongjiang in the north and some parts of Guangdong in the southeast, two sources familiar with the situation said, requesting anonymity as the information has not been made public.

The easing of restrictions could prove to be a major step toward getting people moving around China again.

Aggressive testing key to lockdown exit

Parliaments across Europe this week are debating exit strategies from lockdowns that have been a source of rising tension as people demand to get back to work.

France said on Tuesday it would adopt an aggressive doctrine on COVID-19 testing from May 11 so it can slowly unwind its lockdown and avoid economic meltdown.

Australia plans to expand testing as well, with the help of 10 million test kits secured from China by Fortescue Metals Group founder Andrew Forrest, who sold them to the government at the cost price of A$3.20 ($2.09) a kit.

Despite historic pain, U.S. economy mostly marches along

Twenty-six million people in the United States have filed for unemployment in just a month, with millions more likely waiting in electronic queues at overtaxed state unemployment systems.

Gross domestic product numbers released on Wednesday will probably also show a large hit from the virus-fighting efforts that began in mid-March. Forecasters expect anywhere from $2 trillion to $5 trillion of output to be wiped out by year’s end.

But in a nearly $22-trillion economy, that still leaves a lot on the table, a foundation for the gradual reopening being announced by state governments to build upon.

Hard to come by your cuppa

Certain goods have been scarce at the supermarket since the coronavirus outbreak, and more shortages have been signalled, such as for chicken and pork.

But tea drinkers might also be alarmed to hear that their soothing cups of the world’s most consumed drink after water could be affected as well.

Labour lockdowns and adverse weather are causing a stir in the usually staid global tea market, just as the beverage is emerging as the preferred choice for many people cooped up at home.