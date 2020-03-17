Factbox: Decisions made at UEFA meeting where Euros were postponed to 2021

(Reuters) - Following is the list of decisions made by European soccer governing body UEFA on Tuesday when they postponed this year’s European Championship by 12 months to June-July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

UEFA convened a meeting with representatives of the European Club Association (ECA), European Leagues (EL) and footballers’ union FIFPRO Europe.

* The new dates for the Euros are June 11 to July 11, 2021.

* All men’s and women’s UEFA competitions and matches (including friendly matches) for clubs and national teams have been put on hold until further notice.

* Euro 2020 playoff qualifiers scheduled for March will be postponed to the next international window in June.

* UEFA Nations League Finals, Under-21 Euros finals and Women’s Euros scheduled for June-July 2021 will be rescheduled.

* European qualifiers scheduled to take place in June 2021 will be rescheduled.

* UEFA are looking to complete all European club competitions by the end of the season (June 30).

* Qualifying rounds for the 2020-21 Champions League and Europa League may be modified if the current campaigns end after June 30.

* Clubs will release players to national teams for all rescheduled tournaments.

* Exclusive calendar slots could be dropped, allowing domestic matches to be played in mid-week and UEFA competition games on weekends.

* A working group made up of representatives from UEFA, leagues and clubs will be established to study relevant calendar matters and devise solutions allowing for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season.

* A second working group of representatives from UEFA, leagues, clubs and players will be set up to study the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

* Ticket buyers and hospitality clients that cannot attend the Euros in 2021 will receive full refunds based on the face value of the tickets and packages.