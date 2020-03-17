FIFA should move 2021 Club World Cup dates: Infantino

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Official Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 - Zurich, Switzerland - September 4, 2018 General view of the FIFA logo before the start of the draw REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the planned 2021 Club World Cup dates should be moved by the governing body of world soccer to make way for the postponed Euro 2020 Championship and the Copa America, which have both been pushed back a year.

Infantino said in a statement on Tuesday that FIFA would hold a conference call on Wednesday in which it should accept those changes from UEFA and CONMEBOL and decide whether the planned expanded 24-team Club World Cup should be held “later in 2021, in 2022 or in 2023”.

The new tournament was the brainchild of Infantino and was scheduled to be held in China in the 2021 slot that will now feature the European and South American tournaments.

Infantino will also suggest to the bureau of FIFA’s ruling council to make a donation of US$ 10 million to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and also discuss the possibility of establishing a Global Football Assistance Fund to “help members of the football community affected by this crisis”.