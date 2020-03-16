Valencia's Mangala tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Crystal Palace - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 10, 2018 Everton's Eliaquim Mangala before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

(Reuters) - France international Eliaquim Mangala said that he is one of the five players and staff of La Liga side Valencia who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old’s team mate Ezequiel Garay on Sunday became the first La Liga player to contract the virus that has affected a host of global sports events.

“I knew today that I am #coronavirus positive,” Mangala said on Twitter. “I’m feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

“I learned we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that’s why I recommend everyone to follow confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well.”

Valencia had traveled to Milan last month for a Champions League match against Atalanta, which was played in front of a packed San Siro stadium, before restrictions were placed on sports events in Italy — the country in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus.

All organized soccer in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.