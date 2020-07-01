Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Wednesday, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Two of the positive tests came “immediately” after the players arrived at the host hotel in Florida on June 27, while another four players tested positive within the last two days.

“Every member of the FC Dallas traveling party had tested negative for COVID-19 through an MLS-mandated testing service prior to the club’s departure on Saturday morning,” the team said.

“FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly-affected players as well as all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution.”

The 54-match MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex kicks off on July 8, while Dallas are scheduled to play on July 9 against Vancouver.

It was not immediately clear whether the positive tests would impact that schedule.

“All members of the club delegation are following MLS health and safety protocols and will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing,” the team said.

A group of 392 players, coaches and other league and team staff members were tested in the last two days, and the league previously said 20 players and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Teams began arriving in Orlando last week for the relaunch of the league’s 25th season, which was abruptly put on hold in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.