National Women's Soccer League delays season, training

(Reuters) - The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to follow guidelines released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nine-team professional league said on Friday.

The U.S. league said the training moratorium was extended through April 5 and no date had been set for the beginning of the season.

“We are considering all possible implication for the pre-season and regular season schedules while prioritizing the health and safety of our players,” the league said in a statement.

Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it would postpone its season for at least eight weeks to adhere to Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.