FIFA postpones South American World Cup qualifiers over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Official Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 - Zurich, Switzerland - September 4, 2018 General view of the FIFA logo before the start of the draw REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The world soccer governing body FIFA has postponed South American qualifying matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after a request from the region’s football federation amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

FIFA said in a letter to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), which the federation tweeted, that it would seek to reschedule the 10 matches due to take place between March 23 and 31.

A number of Latin America’s top football stars play for European teams in countries that have seen significant cases of the virus and would have faced quarantines on their return to their home countries.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura told her counterpart at CONMEBOL, Jose Astigarraga, that the health and safety of those involved in the World Cup was her primary concern.

“We will continue to work with and consult you and your team to be able to find possible dates in which these matches can be played, something which will require... solutions that take into account the unique and fast-changing nature of this exceptional situation,” she wrote in the letter.