SoftBank seeks $10 billion for Vision Fund in coronavirus fight

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is looking to raise an additional $10 billion to help its first Vision Fund support portfolio companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported here on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Japanese technology conglomerate has reached out to outside investors for $5 billion in funds, which will be matched by another $5 billion injection by the SoftBank, the report said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.