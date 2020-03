South Korean soldiers carry out disinfection work at the international airport amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added.

(This story corrects to from late Friday, not as of late Friday in first paragraph)