FILE PHOTO: A man holds an ampule of the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine at the Dhaka Medical College vaccination centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 9, 2021. REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s drug safety ministry on Wednesday said it will approve use of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine for all people, including those aged 65 and over.

The AstraZeneca shot, co-developed by Britain’s Oxford University, is the first vaccine to be granted approval in the country.