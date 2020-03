FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the government will provide emergency cash payments to many families and draw up a second supplementary budget soon to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The cash payments will be made to all households except the top 30% by income.

The president said the extra budget should receive parliamentary approval in April.