Women wearing masks to protect against contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total infections to 9,241, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The death toll from the pandemic in South Korea rose by five to reach a total of 131.