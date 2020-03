A woman, wearing protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), makes her way in Daegu, South Korea, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 242 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total infections to 7,755, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The latest numbers came a day after the rate of new infections fell to its lowest level in 11 days.