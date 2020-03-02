Hyundai Motor's February sales down 13% amid coronavirus outbreak

Employees wearing masks to prevent the coronavirus walk at a Hyundai Motors factory in Ulsan, South Korea, February 28, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) said on Monday its sales fell 13% on-year to 275,044 vehicles globally in February amid a coronavirus outbreak that disrupted supply of parts from China.

Hyundai, which with affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) is the world’s No.5 automaker, is the first major player to announce February sales amid the epidemic, giving investors a sense of the virus’ potential impact on the broader industry.

On Friday, Hyundai shut a factory in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the virus, affecting production of popular models such as the Palisade SUV. The plant has since been restarted, a spokesman said.

The flu-like virus, which originated in China, has killed nearly 3,000 and roiled global financial markets as investors and policymakers brace for a steep knock to world growth. South Korea has the most cases of infections outside the mainland.