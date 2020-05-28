Business News
South Korea's April factory output shrinks most since 2008

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory output shrank at its sharpest pace in more than 11 years in April, official data showed on Friday, as a spike in the number of coronavirus infections and lockdown measures across the world decimated global demand.

Industrial output contracted by a seasonally adjusted 6.0% in April from a month earlier, nearly double the 3.2% fall tipped in a Reuters survey and the biggest drop since a 10.5% plunge in December 2008.

Output had risen unexpectedly by 4.7% in March, benefiting from lengthy shutdowns in competing Chinese factories, which boosted demand for Korean-made display panels and cars.

On a year-on-year basis, factory production fell 4.5%, reversing from a 7.4% gain in March and worse than an expected 0.5% decline.

