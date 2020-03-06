Japan
March 6, 2020 / 1:07 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

South Korea protests Japan's quarantine plans over coronavirus

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea strongly protested on Friday Japan’s decision to impose a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea, calling it “unreasonable, excessive and extremely regrettable”.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday ordered a two-week quarantine for people arriving from South Korea while barring arrivals from highly affected areas starting on Saturday.

Seoul’s foreign ministry will summon the Japanese ambassador on Friday to lodge a complaint, after calling in a senior diplomat late on Thursday to request explanations, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below