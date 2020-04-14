South Korea to submit extra budget plan shortly, prepare more measures to support labour market, firms

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony marking the 101st anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2020. Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s president said on Tuesday the government will submit its supplementary budget plan to parliament soon, while stressing the need to prepare more measures to support the labour market and companies being hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The government has decided to provide emergency cash payments for the first time in its constitutional history to give strength and consolation to the citizens who are going through the difficulties from COVID-19,” President Moon Jae-in said, adding it will submit the extra budget proposal to the parliament shortly after the April 15 general election.

Moon also said the country’s economic crisis is beginning in earnest.