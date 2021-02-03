South Korea approves import of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Syringes containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are seen at the Cent Quatre cultural center in Paris, France, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea approved on Wednesday the special import of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines provided by the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for about 60,000 people will arrive as early as this month, as the country plans to roll out its vaccination campaign targeting about 50,000 frontline health workers and the elderly in February.