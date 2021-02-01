S.Korea's Seegene develops first COVID-19 test kit that can detect multiple variants

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Seegene Inc said on Monday it developed the world’s first COVID-19 diagnostic test that is capable of identifying multiple mutant variants of the virus in a single reaction.

The diagnostic kit maker said in a statement that the new test kit, called the Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Variants I Assay, can detect and differentiate variations of the coronavirus, including those found to be more contagious and fatal.

Seegene expects to begin exporting it to global markets such as Europe in the current quarter, a spokeswoman said.

Shares in Seegene closed up 8.9% after the announcement, compared to a 2.7% rise in the broader market