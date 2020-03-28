South Korea says three Korean test-kit makers win U.S. FDA pre-approval

SEOUL (Reuters) - Three Korean test-kit makers have won pre-approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, paving way for kits to be exported to the United States, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry did not name the manufacturers, but added that winning pre-approval under emergency use authorization allowed the products to be sold in the United States.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump asked his Korean counterpart to supply medical devices and promised to help Korean firms gain regulatory approval.