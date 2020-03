People wearing face masks stand in line to buy masks at a post office amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea confirmed a total of 6,284 coronavirus cases on Friday, up by 196 cases from late Thursday.

The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said seven more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total to 42.