South Korea reports 100 new coronavirus cases, total 9,137: KCDC
FILE PHOTO: Men, wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk in a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,137, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar