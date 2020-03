A woman wearing a mask to prevent contacting the coronavirus waits for a train at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported on Monday 476 new coronavirus cases, taking its national tally to 4,212, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll rose to 22, up from 20 the day before, KCDC said.