March 25, 2020 / 1:28 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

South Korea reports 100 new coronavirus cases, total 9,137: KCDC

FILE PHOTO: Men, wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk in a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,137, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar

