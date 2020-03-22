South Korea's new daily coronavirus cases fall to 98

FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers in protective gear make their way while they disinfect buildings downtown, following the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, maintaining a downward trend in daily infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily tally brought national infections to 8,897 while the death toll remained unchanged at 104. It marked the 11th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100, compared with the peak of 909 cases recorded on Feb. 29.

But Seoul officials urged facilities to stay closed and citizens to maintain social distancing, as concerns of imported cases and new outbreaks around small clusters persisted.

Of the new cases, 43 were from the hardest-hit city of Daegu, while 26 were traced to the greater Seoul area where small outbreaks from hospitals and workplaces have been reported.