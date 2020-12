A U.S. army soldier moves a box containing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at Allgood Army Community Hospital located inside U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, December 28, 2020. Spc. Erin Conway/U.S. Army/DVIDS/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. military will vaccinate South Korean troops serving under a joint command against the coronavirus, South Korea’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) requested formal talks with the South Korean defence ministry over plans to inoculate South Korean personnel who serve with the United States Army.