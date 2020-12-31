Moderna to supply 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea

FILE PHOTO: Michelle Chester, DNP, director, employee health services, Northwell shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it will supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the South Korean government, with deliveries starting in May.

The vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use in the United States and Canada, is not currently approved in South Korea.

The company said it would work with regulators to pursue an approval prior to the distribution of the vaccine.