A woman wearing a mask takes a walk on a sunny day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Cheonggye stream in Seoul, South Korea, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - The second of three South Korean expert panels recommended approval on Monday for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, based on its safety and efficacy in Phase 3 trials in the United States, the drug safety ministry said.

After the pharmaceutical panel’s backing, the next step is review by a third panel, before the ministry makes a final approval decision.