Visitors wearing face masks carry lanterns as they take a walk at Changdeok Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Seoul, South Korea August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases, of which 85 were domestic, the most locally transmitted cases since the end of March, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The new cases bring the country’s tally to 14,873 infections, with 305 deaths, as of Thursday midnight.