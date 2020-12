A person undergoes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site which is temporarily set up at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

The latest number came three days after the daily tally topped 1,000 for the first time since South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus infection in January.