South Korea reports 1,092 new coronavirus cases - KDCA

FILE PHOTO: People ride on escalators amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, the second highest since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.

The recent surge in cases has confounded efforts to contain the virus, prompting the authorities to shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots in a bid to stop the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays.