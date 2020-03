FILE PHOTO: Quarantine workers in protective gear spray disinfectants at a screening facility for checking coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country’s total infections to 7,979, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The latest numbers are in line with a downward trend in new cases, slightly down from the 114 recorded on Thursday.