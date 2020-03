A family wearing protective masks following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks on stepping-stones at a trail course in Cheongdo county, which has been designated as a 'special care zone' since the coronavirus outbreak, near Daegu in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as six more deaths from the illness, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The new cases bring the country’s total to 7,869, with 66 deaths, as health officials seek to track down and contain a number of new clusters of infections, including at a call center in the capital city of Seoul.