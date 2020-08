An official wearing personal protective equipment adjusts his face shield at a makeshift clinic for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seoul, South Korea, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, the most daily infections since early March when the country had the first large outbreak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Some 434 of the new cases were locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 18,706 infections, with 313 deaths.