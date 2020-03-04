World News
South Korea reports 516 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 5,328: KCDC

South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after a record spike in cases prompted the country’s president to declare a “war” on the fast spreading pathogen.

The new cases bring South Korea’s total to 5,328, with 34 deaths, the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

On Tuesday President Moon Jae-in apologized for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

